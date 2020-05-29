Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,612 Reviews & Articles | 60,977 News Posts

PS Blog adds dedicated PlayStation 5 news section

Sony preps its PlayStation Blog for the PS5's incoming reveal events starting in June

Derek Strickland | May 29, 2020 at 6:25 am CDT (2 mins, 30 secs time to read)

PlayStation 5 news is finally coming and Sony has prepared its PS Blog with a special section for the next-gen system.

PS Blog adds dedicated PlayStation 5 news section 9 | TweakTown.com

Sony has added a dedicated PS5 section to the PS Blog's categories list, allowing users to isolate stories and news on the upcoming 10TFLOP system. Right now the section is somewhat sparse and contains three games--Dirt 5, Outriders, and Godfall--alongside the handful of PS5 announcements Sony has made.

This comes days after Sony adjusted the PlayStation 5's official website with simplified buzzword descriptors like "lightning speed," "stunning games," and "breathtaking immersion."

Since Mark Cerny's in-depth tech talk in March, info on the PlayStation 5 has been pretty light. The last update was centered around the console's new DualSense controller. Sony unveiled lots of info on the system's 3.5GHz Zen 2 CPU, 2.23GHz Navi RDNA 2.0 GPU, and ultra-fast 12-channel 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, but consumer-level news like pricing, exact release date, and final console form factor remain mysterious.

Multiple sources say that Sony will break this radio silence with a game-centric event in June. Rumor has it the June 4 showcase will highlight next-gen PlayStation 5 games that demonstrate the console's power with high-resolution graphics, streamlined frame rates, blinding-fast loading times, and other effects not possible in today's current PlayStation 4 generation.

Sony has yet to confirm any official reveals or events for the PlayStation 5, but we expect that to change shortly. It's finally happening, folks.

The PlayStation 5 is due out by Holiday 2020, and internal sources estimate a $499 price tag for the system based on the system's $450 manufacturing costs.

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
  • Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
  • Ultra-fast 825GB SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.27
$17.27$19.00$13.19
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2020 at 6:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.