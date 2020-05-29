PS Blog adds dedicated PlayStation 5 news section

Sony preps its PlayStation Blog for the PS5's incoming reveal events starting in June

PlayStation 5 news is finally coming and Sony has prepared its PS Blog with a special section for the next-gen system.

Sony has added a dedicated PS5 section to the PS Blog's categories list, allowing users to isolate stories and news on the upcoming 10TFLOP system. Right now the section is somewhat sparse and contains three games--Dirt 5, Outriders, and Godfall--alongside the handful of PS5 announcements Sony has made.

This comes days after Sony adjusted the PlayStation 5's official website with simplified buzzword descriptors like "lightning speed," "stunning games," and "breathtaking immersion."

Since Mark Cerny's in-depth tech talk in March, info on the PlayStation 5 has been pretty light. The last update was centered around the console's new DualSense controller. Sony unveiled lots of info on the system's 3.5GHz Zen 2 CPU, 2.23GHz Navi RDNA 2.0 GPU, and ultra-fast 12-channel 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, but consumer-level news like pricing, exact release date, and final console form factor remain mysterious.

Multiple sources say that Sony will break this radio silence with a game-centric event in June. Rumor has it the June 4 showcase will highlight next-gen PlayStation 5 games that demonstrate the console's power with high-resolution graphics, streamlined frame rates, blinding-fast loading times, and other effects not possible in today's current PlayStation 4 generation.

Sony has yet to confirm any official reveals or events for the PlayStation 5, but we expect that to change shortly. It's finally happening, folks.

The PlayStation 5 is due out by Holiday 2020, and internal sources estimate a $499 price tag for the system based on the system's $450 manufacturing costs.

PlayStation 5 specs and details: