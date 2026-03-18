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Sony rolls out 1080p high quality mode update to PlayStation Portal

Sony has rolled out a new update for the PlayStation Portal that introduces a higher bitrate streaming mode, which should improve game graphics.

Sony rolls out 1080p high quality mode update to PlayStation Portal
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation Portal update on March 18 introduces a 1080p High Quality mode for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming, offering sharper visuals with higher bitrate streaming. The update also improves user experience with clearer game invites, enhanced trophy notifications, and streamlined streaming options.

Sony has announced a new PlayStation Portal system software update that is headed out to the public on March 18, and the headlining feature of the update is a new 1080p High Quality mode for both Remote Play and Cloud Streaming.

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PlayStation has announced the new system update in a blog post where it wrote that this mode will be running at a higher bitrate than the existing 1080p Standard mode, which means more data is being streamed to the device, translating to a sharper and cleaner image. That is if your internet connection can handle it (at least 5 Mbps download is required, but Sony recommends 15 Mbps). Players will be able to enable the new mode by heading to Quick Menu > Max Resolution > 1080p High Quality, and then restart the Remote Play or Cloud Streaming session.

In addition to the new streaming mode, the system update will come with a bunch of quality-of-life changes, designed to reduce friction as much as possible on the PlayStation Portal. For example, PlayStation says bundle pages will now let users choose a specific game when selecting "Stream," while game invites will appear as clearer on-screen notifications during supported cloud sessions. Furthermore, trophy pop-ups now show the trophy name and image more prominently, while Platinum trophies will be getting a dedicated animation.

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"Since our last update in November, we've seen strong momentum on PS Portal. Cloud Streaming monthly users grew by 162% year-over-year in January, and over 50% of PS Portal users are now PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers - reflecting growing engagement with the cloud experience," wrote Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management

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News Source:blog.playstation.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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