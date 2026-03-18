Sony rolls out 1080p high quality mode update to PlayStation Portal

Sony has announced a new PlayStation Portal system software update that is headed out to the public on March 18, and the headlining feature of the update is a new 1080p High Quality mode for both Remote Play and Cloud Streaming.

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PlayStation has announced the new system update in a blog post where it wrote that this mode will be running at a higher bitrate than the existing 1080p Standard mode, which means more data is being streamed to the device, translating to a sharper and cleaner image. That is if your internet connection can handle it (at least 5 Mbps download is required, but Sony recommends 15 Mbps). Players will be able to enable the new mode by heading to Quick Menu > Max Resolution > 1080p High Quality, and then restart the Remote Play or Cloud Streaming session.

In addition to the new streaming mode, the system update will come with a bunch of quality-of-life changes, designed to reduce friction as much as possible on the PlayStation Portal. For example, PlayStation says bundle pages will now let users choose a specific game when selecting "Stream," while game invites will appear as clearer on-screen notifications during supported cloud sessions. Furthermore, trophy pop-ups now show the trophy name and image more prominently, while Platinum trophies will be getting a dedicated animation.

Read more: Cloud streaming comes to PS Portal, but only for PS Plus Premium subscribers

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