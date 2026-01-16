EA delivers 5 games on PlayStation's top downloads list ahead of $55 billion privatization deal

Electronic Arts is set to have a very good year, at least when it comes to sales--the publisher took a commanding position on PlayStation's top downloads.

If the latest PlayStation download results are anything to go by, Electronic Arts could be set to deliver a record-breaking year for game sales.

EA was on a roll in 2025, at least on PlayStation. The publisher delivered multiple hits with both Madden and College Football hitting the sales charts running, as well as DICE's big comeback with Battlefield 6, which managed to sell 7 million copies in just 3 days time (up to an estimated 20 million).

Sony's annual list of top PlayStation Store game downloads adds even more evidence of EA's outperformance. According to the results, EA had 5 games on the top 20 most-downloaded PS5 games of 2025, tying with Microsoft, who also had 5 games on the list. Yet it's not just the quantity, but the positioning that matters here: in the US, EA had 3 out of the top 5 most-downloaded games on the PS Store. Microsoft, however, had no games in the top 5, and only 2 games in the top 10.

Furthermore, EA had the top #1 most-downloaded game in Europe with EA Sports FC 26. The publisher likewise commanded 3 out of the top 5 spots in Europe's most-downloaded PS Store games.

The news comes ahead of a $55 billion deal to take Electronic Arts under private ownership. Saudi Arabia's PIF is the principal funder of the deal, and current management, including Electronic Arts' CEO Andrew Wilson, will stay in place following the company's privatization.

One interesting thing to note is Call of Duty Black Ops 7's placement on the list. Unfortunately for Microsoft, Black Ops 7 is the first Call of Duty game in the last 10 years to not show up in the top 5 most downloaded games list on the PS Store.

Arc Raiders, which is one of the hottest new games of our era, sits right below Black Ops 7 at #8 in the US.

Meanwhile, EA's Battlefield 6 has a high position on the list as the 2nd most-downloaded PS5 game on the PlayStation Store in 2025.