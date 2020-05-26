AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT beats Intel Core i9-10900K in this benchmark

It came out of nowhere, then we began hearing non-stop news about AMD's new Matisse Refresh and now we have some early leaked benchmark results on the purported Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

The new benchmark results are coming from CPU-monkey, which has a database with a bunch of processors and their performance numbers. AMD hasn't confirmed these Matisse Refresh CPUs, and we're looking at leaked benchmarks -- so as always, prepare your salt shakers.

As for the benchmarks we're looking at Cinebench R20 results in single-core tests, where AMD's purported Ryzen 9 3900XT beats Intel's new Core i9-10900K. But more interestingly (at least to me) is the mid-range Ryzen 5 3600XT battles the higher-end Core i9-10900 and beats it, the Core i9-10900KF and beats it, and it also beats the Core i7-10700KF and Core i7-10700 processors. What a champion.

This is of course just Cinebench R20 and nothing else, no games -- but still, AMD is flexing some Zen 2 muscle right here. This is in single-core benchmarking, but AMD and its Zen 2 processors excel at multi-core tests which once again, AMD slays in early Cinebench R20 multi-core results.

Cinebench R20 multi-core results

Now remember these are leaked results and nothing is official just yet, but here's what we're looking at when it comes to Cinebench R20 multi-core tests:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT : 7479 points

Intel Core i9-10900K : 6399 points

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT : 5297 points

Intel Core i7-10700K : 5292 points

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT : 4007 points

Intel Core i5-10600K: 3647 points

AMD "Matisse Refresh" CPU Specs (So Far)

These specs could change, and I'm taking into consideration that AMD won't make any adjustments to the core count of its Matisse Refresh processors. I doubt we'll see core count changes, as the CPU frequency hike should be enough to entice consumers.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT : 12C/24T @ up to 4.8GHz

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X : 12C/24T @ up to 4.6GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT : 8C/12T @ up to 4.7GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X : 8C/12T @ up to 4.5GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT : 6C/12T @ up to 4.7GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: 6C/12T @ up to 4.4GHz

AMD is expected to unveil its new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors on June 16 with a retail release of July 7 (7/7, just like the original release of the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs), you can read more about that here.

These new CPUs would compete directly against Intel's latest Comet Lake processors, in the just-launched Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K, and Core i5-10600K. You can read our review on those CPUs right here.

Image credit: CG Director.