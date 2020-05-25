Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT rumored to offer 12C/24T at up to 4.8GHz boost

Here are some boost CPU clock details on Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT

Anthony Garreffa | May 25, 2020 at 9:11 am CDT (2 mins, 28 secs time to read)

We've been hearing about this new Matisse Refresh for the last few days, but it seems more details are emerging on the purported Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

According to a new post on the Chiphell forums, AMD will be injecting a pretty decent 200-300MHz boost over the current CPUs. This means that the Ryzen 9 3900XT would have a CPU boost of 4.8GHz, up 200MHz from the Ryzen 9 3900X and its CPU boost of 4.6GHz.

The Ryzen 7 3800XT would boost at up to 4.7GHz, which is 200MHz more than the Ryzen 7 3800X with its current 4.5GHz boost -- meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 3600XT would boost at up to 4.7GHz, up from the 4.4GHz boost on the Ryzen 5 3600X: a boost of 300MHz.

AMD "Matisse Refresh" CPU Specs (So Far)

These specs could change, and I'm taking into consideration that AMD won't make any adjustments to the core count of its Matisse Refresh processors. I doubt we'll see core count changes, as the CPU frequency hike should be enough to entice consumers.

  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT: 12C/24T @ up to 4.8GHz
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: 12C/24T @ up to 4.6GHz
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT: 8C/12T @ up to 4.7GHz
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: 8C/12T @ up to 4.5GHz
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT: 6C/12T @ up to 4.7GHz
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: 6C/12T @ up to 4.4GHz

AMD is expected to unveil its new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors on June 16, you can read more about that here.

These new CPUs would compete directly against Intel's latest Comet Lake processors, in the just-launched Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K, and Core i5-10600K. You can read our review on those CPUs right here.

