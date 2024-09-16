AMD Ryzen 9 9700X under LN2 cooling overclocked to 6.3GHz, beats Core i9-14900KF at 7.1GHz

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9700X overclocked to 6.3GHz using LN2 cooling beats the Intel Core i9-14900KF overclocked to 7.3GHz, thanks to AVX-512.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9700X has been overclocked to 6.3GHz using exotic LN2 cooling, beating out the Intel Core i9-14900KF processor overclocked to a whopping 7.1GHz.

The huge achievement was reached by overclocker Skatterbencher, using the new Ryzen 9 9700X to break the OCCT AVX benchmark with a world record 269.35 points, with the 9700X overclocked using LN2 cooling and hitting 6318MHz (6.31GHz).

Skatterbencher tweaked the hell out of the Ryzen 9 9700X processor, where instead of using manual multiplier and voltages, he used a combination of BLCK overclocking, Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), AMD's Curve Optimizer (with a positive offset), and Curve Shaper to enable Ryzen's Precision Boost algorithm to run at over 6GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling.

Intel's flagship Core i9-14900KF processor pushed to a higher 7.1GHz frequency comes close to the Ryzen 9 9700X at its slower 6.3GHz frequency, with the 14900KF scoring 255 points (14 points lower than the 9700X). In the SSE version of the OCCT benchmark, the 9700X loses out to the 14900KF with 127.79 points for the 14900KF, and the 9700X being 8 points behind.

The overclocked Ryzen 9 9700X processor hit 1003 points in CPU-Z's 2017.1 single-core benchmark, and 10,805 points in the multi-core benchmark. Skatterbencher also pushed the 9700X up to a 6.8GHz by disabling SMT, which saw his 9700X overclock becoming the highest CPU frequency recorded on the CPU-Z validator in the last 12 months.

Moving onto Geekbench 6, the overclocked 9700X hit a single-core score of 3902 points and a multi-core score of 21,135 points when sitting at 6.3GHz.

Some of these achievements from the 9700X overclocked beating the 14900KF come from AMD's improvements with AVX-512 instructions inside of the Zen 5 architecture. Zen 5 is the first AMD architecture to feature full throughput AVX-512 pipeline, boosting AVX-512 performance from Zen 4.

Intel doesn't have any AVX-512 instruction support on its 13th Gen Core and 14th Gen Core CPUs, with the Core i9-14900KF using AVX and/or AVX2 instructions for the OCCT test.