Alienware announces its new 25-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor

Alienware has just unveiled its new AW2521H, a new 24-inch gaming monitor with a ridiculously fast 360Hz refresh rate.

The new Alienware AW2521H rolls out with a 25-inch IPS-based panel, with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution and super-fast 360Hz refresh rate. You might be disappointed with the 1080p resolution but that's all you're going to get when you're at the lofty heights of 360 freaking hertz.

Alienware is also giving gamers G-SYNC support with the new AW2521H gaming monitor, with a dedicated NVIDIA G-SYNC module inside of the monitor. The 'F' model of this (AW2521HF) is the FreeSync enabled monitor, but if you didn't already know -- 360Hz gaming monitors are co-developed with NVIDIA.

Just like ASUS and its new ROG Swift 360 gaming monitor, Alienware co-developed its new AW2521H gaming monitor with NVIDIA.

360FPS is nuts, right? Answer: Uh, YES!

As for when we can expect the Alienware AW2521H to land on Earth and enter gamers homes (and hopefully not probe them), we are aiming for a disclosure window of Q4 2020. Just in time for some of those delicious new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, and even the mid-range-but-possibly-very-kick-ass GeForce RTX 3060.

You're going to need a beast GPU to handle gaming at 1920 x 1080 and at an average of 360FPS. I would dare say you'd need an unreleased graphics card in something like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- because a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (as fast as it is) won't handle many games at beyond 360 frames per second.

I mean, you might get CS:GO and Rocket League up there -- but you won't be playing Apex Legends at 360FPS. Overwatch and League of Legends might be OK, but 360FPS is pretty crazy. Hell, even getting to 240FPS in some games are hard -- it's other esports-focused games like Fortnite that are easy to smash a few hundred frames per second.

Don't go thinking you'll be running any next-gen Unreal Engine 5 games at 1080p 360FPS anytime soon, and as for consoles hitting 360FPS -- well, they're barely catching up to 60FPS and 120FPS now, so we might see that in 2050 or so at this rate.