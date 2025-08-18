NVIDIA overhauls GeForce NOW, cloud gaming is now 3x faster than PS5 Pro

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is receiving its biggest upgrade with the new Blackwell GPU architecture, introducing the GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPod Network. This enhances cloud gaming with up to 5K resolution at 120FPS, ultra-low 30ms latency, and advanced features like DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex for competitive play.

NVIDIA has kicked off Gamescom 2025 by announcing that its latest Blackwell GPU architecture is coming to GeForce NOW, and the upgrade is nothing short of incredible.

NVIDIA has informed us that this upgrade to GeForce NOW is the biggest upgrade since the platform launched, and will usher in a new level of performance unlike any other game-streaming platform. The company informed us in a briefing that it is introducing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080-class GPU to its expansive cloud network under the moniker, the GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPod Network. Users who opt in to this level of GeForce NOW will get access to NVIDIA's DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation technology, and streaming of up to 5K resolution at 120FPS.

According to NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang, "Bringing the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, one of the world's most important computer graphics innovations, to GeForce NOW represents the biggest leap in cloud gaming ever. With Blackwell, GeForce NOW offers even more stunning graphics, the fastest frame rates and negligible latency to turn any device into a high-quality gaming rig that rivals nearly every other product on the market today."

In addition to 5K resolution and 120FPS support, members will have access to 360FPS at 1920 x 1080 (FHD) / 1440p at 240FPS, which also comes with additional NVIDIA features such as NVIDIA Reflex. Besides the support for high resolutions and frame rates, the most impressive aspect of this GeForce NOW upgrade is the network latency being reduced to as low as 30ms, making competitive titles such as Counter-Strike, Overwatch 2, and League of Legends easily playable.

NVIDIA informed us that it has overhauled the streaming pipeline, enabling a significant reduction in latency. NVIDIA has partnered with several ISPs to dramatically reduce the latency of GeForce NOW cloud gaming, with the company touting that it has been able to achieve 30ms total system latency while playing Overwatch 2 at 360Hz. That is 3x faster than a PS5 Pro in 120Hz mode.

