NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti leaked specs teases an absolute monster GPU
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could be an absolute world-tearing graphics card, with new rumors suggesting it will be beyond anything previous rumors have said.
A new rumor is coming from a now deleted tweet from 'chiakokhua' who has a history of predicting big movement of tech companies, where he said AMD would use a chiplet design for its new Zen design. He also drew up a block diagram of EPYC processors receiving 64 cores over 8+1 dies.
With that said, check the specs above: we have the GA100 powering the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with up to 8192 CUDA cores which is absolutely insane. These rumored specs see GA100 have up to 256 RT cores, up to 1024 Tensor cores, and GPU boost clocks of up to 1750MHz. All of the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series cards will have GDDR6 at 16Gbps.
The new rumors have the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards will be dropped in Q3 2020, while the higher-end flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be released in Q4 2020. The lower-end GeForce RTX 3060 (which also sounds like a beast) will come later in Q1 2021.
(New) NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs
- 8192 CUDA cores @ 1750MHz boost
- 1024 Tensor Cores
- 256 RT Cores
- Unknown amount of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps
- Unknown TDP
- 7nm
More reading on NVIDIA Ampere:
NVIDIA Ampere GPUs
- GA102 - 84 SMs / 5376 CUDA cores / 12GB GDDR6 / 384-bit bus - 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- GA103 - 60 SMs / 3840 CUDA cores / 10GB GDDR6 / 320-bit bus - 10% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- GA104 - 48 SMs / 3072 CUDA cores / 8GB GDDR6 / 256-bit bus - 5% slower than RTX 2080 Ti
Older NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs
- 8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)
- 1024 Tensor Cores
- 130 RT Cores
- 48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz
- 300W TDP
- TSMC 7nm+
- 36 TFLOPs peak output
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.
Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.
We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.
GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)
- 10/20GB GDDR6
- 320-bit memory interface
- 60 SMs
- 3480 CUDA cores
GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)
- 8/16GB GDDR6
- 256-bit memory interface
- 48 SMs
- 3072 CUDA cores
AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.
AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs
- 7nm node (confirmed)
- RDNA 2 architecture (confirmed)
- 80 compute units
- 5120 stream processors
- 17.5 TFLOPs compute performance
- Hardware ray tracing support (confirmed)
