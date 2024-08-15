Alienware adds an 'FPS to RPG gamer' button to its latest gaming monitor

Picking a gaming monitor can be quite challenging, and more often than not, a buyer will just go with a more expensive option for future-proofing their build.

In most cases, that is a great strategy, but I believe there is always room to consider how a few dollars can be saved before a big purchase is made. In the realm of gaming monitors, it comes down to what games you play, as that will determine if you want a high refresh rate display, or a high resolution display (of course considering your PC can handle both). If you play a lot of competitive titles, I would recommend lower resolution and higher refresh rate for smoother gameplay, as visual fidelity typically isn't as necessary in highly competitive titles.

If you play cinematic titles, such as slow RPG games, or titles with lots of cut scenes and overall slower gameplay, high refresh rate monitors aren't recommended as most of these titles have FPS caps that are below the total refresh rate of the monitor. But what if you flew between RPG games and competitive titles? Introducing dual-mode monitors, Alienware's 27-inch AW2725QF is the latest to join other brands, such as ASUS, in the pursuit of providing a solution for this problem.

The AW2725QF has two modes: a native 4K mode with a 3840 x 2160 resolution at a maximum refresh rate of 180Hz. It also has a FHD mode, which is a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 360Hz. The idea is with the AW2725QF is to swap from the 4K mode to the FHD mode when switching to a competitive title, and in the reverse when going to a cinematic title that calls for visual clarity.

The AW2725QF is an IPS panel that comes with color coverage of 95% of the DCI-P3, providing rich colors and a sharp picture. Furthermore, the AW2725QF comes with NVIDIA G-Sync, a 0.5ms GtG response time, 400 nits typical brightness, 15W USB power delivery, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector. Additionally, Alienware has equipped the AW2725QF with a single USB-B 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, and a USB-C port.

The connectivity options means the AW2725QF will be compatible with current gen consoles, and PC gamers that have a lot of peripherals. Alienware is releasing the AW2725QF for $599.99 on September 12, 2024. If you are interested in checking out more details about Alienware monitors, visit this link here.