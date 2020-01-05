ASUS and NVIDIA unveil the world's first 360Hz gaming monitor

CES 2020 - NVIDIA has teamed with ASUS on an incredible new 24.5-inch 1080p monitor with a world first 360Hz refresh rate.

NVIDIA's new 'advanced G-Sync processor" is inside of the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz panel, with the companies working together on getting up to the dizzying heights of 360Hz. NVIDIA says that can hit 360FPS by improving target tracking with smoother animations in games, with radically less tearing and ghosting.

The new 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor rolls out at its beyond super-quick 360Hz, with ASUS claiming it's the first 360Hz gaming monitor in the world, designed for the best of the best in competitive and esports gaming.

The new 360Hz gaming monitor will be shown off by NVIDIA at CES 2020 this week, while the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor won't be available until "later this year". There's no pricing or ETA on it just yet, but don't expect it to be cheap.