Acer unveils new Predator gaming monitor with new revolutionary NVIDIA technology

Acer has announced it will be releasing two new Predator gaming monitors that will feature NVIDIA's new groundbreaking G-SYNC Pulsar technology.

Acer unveils new Predator gaming monitor with new revolutionary NVIDIA technology
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

Acer announced on September 4 that it will be expanding its line of Predator gaming monitors with two new 27-inch displays that will come with NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology.

NVIDIA announced Pulsar at the start of the year, and the new technology is an evolution of the company's G-SYNC technology, a piece of hardware dedicated to improving latency, motion clarity, and reducing motion blur to produce an overall crisper image. Pulsar is an evolution of that and with NVIDIA's partnership with MediaTek, the new technology is coming to MediaTek scales, removing the need for additional hardware.

Moreover, MediaTek is one of the market leaders in monitor scales, meaning the suite of impressive NVIDIA-created technology will be coming to more gaming monitors than ever before. So, what is Pulsar? The new technology is an upgrade to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and dramatically improves the clarity of fast-moving images, which will benefit gamers who play competitive titles that benefit from high refresh rates.

Acer unveils new Predator gaming monitor with new revolutionary NVIDIA technology 5155115
3

The Predator XB273U F5 is one of the first three gaming monitors to come with Pulsar technology, and with a resolution of 2560 X 1440 (QHD), a 360Hz refresh rate, the XB273U F5 is teed up to be one of the best gaming monitors coming to the market. Acer claims the XB273U F5 will have "4x more effective motion clarity".

Acer unveils new Predator gaming monitor with new revolutionary NVIDIA technology 65165165
3

Additionally, Acer will be releasing the XB273K V5, a 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K UHD) gaming monitor that has a 160 Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Additionally, the XB273K V5 comes with a high refresh rate option that bumps the refresh rate up to 320 Hz, but reduces the resolution down to 1920 x 1080 (HD).

Predator XB273K V5 will be available in North America in Q4 2024, starting at $499.99. Acer didn't reveal when the Predator XB273U F5 will come to market in the US, but reports indicate it will start at $899.

Buy at Amazon

Acer KB272 EBI 27' IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$158.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2024 at 2:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:edgemiddleeast.com, news.acer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags