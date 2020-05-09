Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Doom Eternal's first expansion will raze hell on heaven's gates

Doom Eternal's first campaign expansion takes us back to Urdak and the distant shores of Earth for demon-slaying havoc

Derek Strickland | May 9, 2020 at 04:25 pm CDT (1 min, 49 secs time to read)

id recently teased a look at Doom Eternal's first major campaign expansion, revealing two locales: Urdak, aka Heaven, and what appears to be Earth.

In Doom Eternal's campaign, we pretty much destroyed Heaven. Not only did we kill its second-in-command archangel (Khan Makyr), we pretty much wrecked Urdak, the celestial capital of the above-world. Doom Slayer left so many damn bodies in his wake of destruction, both angelic and demonic alike. Now he's back for more.

How Urdak looked in Doom Eternal's base campaign.

The first expansion will take us back to Urdak for more chaos. The sky-city sure has changed since we saw it last, though. Urdak used to be brilliantly-lit and glowing with a kind of wonder. Now it has all the appeal of a haunted house and is probably filled with ghosts and other horrors.

The second location is somewhere we haven't been yet. It should take place on Earth, and looks like a kind of oil rig that probably harvests argent energy instead of oil. It's decidedly wicked as is customary for UAC buildings and architecture.

There's absolutely no info on the new story, new mechanics, new monsters, or any other tidbits about the expansions. We just get these two teasers, but honestly, they're enough. Returning to Urdak is a tantalizing prospect and it's easily one of my favorite parts of the game. There's something so eerily beautiful about its Giger-esque design and radiating colors.

id plans to ship two major expansions as part of a $30 season pass.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

