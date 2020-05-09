Doom Eternal's first expansion will raze hell on heaven's gates

Doom Eternal's first campaign expansion takes us back to Urdak and the distant shores of Earth for demon-slaying havoc

id recently teased a look at Doom Eternal's first major campaign expansion, revealing two locales: Urdak, aka Heaven, and what appears to be Earth.

In Doom Eternal's campaign, we pretty much destroyed Heaven. Not only did we kill its second-in-command archangel (Khan Makyr), we pretty much wrecked Urdak, the celestial capital of the above-world. Doom Slayer left so many damn bodies in his wake of destruction, both angelic and demonic alike. Now he's back for more.

How Urdak looked in Doom Eternal's base campaign.

The first expansion will take us back to Urdak for more chaos. The sky-city sure has changed since we saw it last, though. Urdak used to be brilliantly-lit and glowing with a kind of wonder. Now it has all the appeal of a haunted house and is probably filled with ghosts and other horrors.

The second location is somewhere we haven't been yet. It should take place on Earth, and looks like a kind of oil rig that probably harvests argent energy instead of oil. It's decidedly wicked as is customary for UAC buildings and architecture.

There's absolutely no info on the new story, new mechanics, new monsters, or any other tidbits about the expansions. We just get these two teasers, but honestly, they're enough. Returning to Urdak is a tantalizing prospect and it's easily one of my favorite parts of the game. There's something so eerily beautiful about its Giger-esque design and radiating colors.

id plans to ship two major expansions as part of a $30 season pass.