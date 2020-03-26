Doom Eternal Review: Hellrazer

Doom Eternal is the best shooter of this generation, providing addicting, electric, and utterly brutal mayhem that redefines the FPS genre.

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC (Reviewed)

Genre: It's DOOM, only better

MSRP: $59.99

Playtime - 15 hours to beat campaign on Hurt Me Plenty difficulty

RIP AND TEAR, UNTIL IT IS DONE.

There's nothing like Doom Eternal. Something happens to you when you play this game. It reaches the very heart of your masculinity and awakens the beast within. You feel this strange primal draw to the game. It's an intense heart-pumping experience that redefines what shooters could--and should be. Savage, primal, barbarous, cruel, ferocious--these words were made to describe id's new unholy creation.

Mick Gordon's demented metalcore riffs blast through your ears as demons turn to blood soup at your hands, your eyes completely overloaded with sensory input, your heart racing as you dodge, annihilate, and rush past hordes of monsters. It's a thrill ride that's stressful, extremely addicting, and unlike anything else on the market today.

It demands everything you have, your attention, your skill, your devotion--everything. You make a sacrifice to the blood altar, and Doom Eternal delivers the carnage you've been craving all this time. The carnage that other devs are afraid to give you.

But id feeds your bloodlust, your inner savage, the sci-fi caveman brute who wants nothing more than to smash demon skulls.

It's the ultimate metal game. It's the kind of game Dethklok would play.

Realistically though, Doom Eternal represents the pinnacle of id Software's talent. This is the best game they've ever made. It's not just the combat that's amazing. Eternal has a rich, incredibly vibrant, and creative lore that explains the Slayer's backstory completely, all while keeping true to set motifs and themes found in today's most popular films and novels.

Doom Slayer's story is basically the unholy version of a hero's journey. The actual storyline is extremely appealing to any tech nerd out there and creates a mystique around the unique sci-fantasy series. It's so well thought-out that Doom Eternal has the production values of a feature-length film.

Powered by the id Tech 7 engine, everything is buttery-smooth and amazingly detailed. The environments are absolutely spellbinding, and it's easy to get lost in them. I've taken dozens of screenshots of the game for this review, and it was tough culling them.

The real power of Doom Eternal is combat, as it should be. And it's here the game excels beyond our expectations.