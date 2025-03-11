Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet takes on religion & loneliness in an alt-80's future

In a discussion with screenwriter Alex Garland, Neil Druckmann provided some insight into the setting, story and themes behind Intergalactic.

TL;DR: In a recent discussion, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog and Alex Garland explored storytelling in "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," a new science fiction game set 2,000 years in an alternate future. The game features a unique timeline and focuses heavily on religion, with players uncovering mysteries on a distant planet. In a recent discussion, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog and Alex Garland explored storytelling in "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," a new science fiction game set 2,000 years in an alternate future. The game features a unique timeline and focuses heavily on religion, with players uncovering mysteries on a distant planet.

In the latest creator-to-creator discussion released by Sony, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann sat down with 28 Days Later writer Alex Garland to talk storytelling, providing our first real glimpse into the story and world behind Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

3

Credit: Naughty Dog

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Naughty Dog has been working on the project for four years now, and the shift from the grounded settings of The Last of Us and Uncharted into full-fledged science fiction marks a bold departure for the studio. Druckmann offered insight into the game's setting, revealing when it takes place and its unique alternate timeline.

"It's not Earthbound. It takes place 2,000 years in an alternate future that diverges in the late '80s," Druckmann said.

The concept of a divergent future gives Naughty Dog a new sandbox to explore human nature. The studio has always prioritized story first, emotions first - and in Intergalactic, Druckmann isn't shying away from hard-hitting themes. Perhaps most controversially, Druckmann emphasized how heavily the game focuses on religion. The weight of the subject matter wasn't lost on the team - to the extent that making a game about faith became an inside joke.

"With The Last of Us Part II, we made certain creative decisions that got a lot of hate. Some people loved it," Druckmann said. "So, the joke in the studio became, 'Let's make something no one will get upset about... let's make a game about faith and religion,'"

3

Credit: Naughty Dog

The team spent years building out the game's religious lore, everything from its origin, to the key figures, and how it becomes twisted over time. Aspects of this theme were explored in The Last of Us 2, through its cult-like faction the Seraphites, but in Intergalactic, Naughty Dog takes this a step further by exploring it through the remnants of an entire planet. Players embark on this journey through the lens of a bounty hunter - who crash lands on the planet in pursuit of her target.

"This whole religion takes place on this one planet. And then, at one point, all communication from this planet stops," he said. "You play a bounty hunter chasing a target. She crash-lands on this planet."

Loneliness also makes up part of the experience - a natural exploration given its spacefaring setting. Players will spend extended periods of time without allies, opting for a more isolated, personal journey.

"I really wanted to make a game about faith and religion, but also about loneliness. So many of the previous games we've done, there's always an ally with you, someone to talk to. I wanted you to be lost-in a place where you don't understand what happened, who these people were, what their history was."

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was first teased at the 2024 Game Awards, and does not currently have an official release window.