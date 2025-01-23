All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on May 15: requires RTX 4080 or higher for 4K 60FPS at Ultra

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on May 15: PC system requirements released, GeForce RTX 4080 or higher for 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings required.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on May 15: requires RTX 4080 or higher for 4K 60FPS at Ultra
TL;DR: DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on May 15, 2025, with high system requirements and a new idTech8 engine. It features expansive environments, dynamic lighting, and 60 FPS gameplay. Pre-orders offer early access and special editions. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 enhances gaming with Neural Rendering and DLSS 4, offering impressive performance.

Mark your calendars gamers and prepare the time off because DOOM: The Dark Ages has a release date of May 15... and you might want to upgrade your PC with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

2

DOOM: The Dark Ages not only has a release date but it also finally has its PC system requirements, and a new gameplay trailer. DOOM: The Dark Ages will require a higher-end CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB or more of SSD space, and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card for 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings.

id Software explains a new generation of idTech is here with idTech8 powering DOOM: The Dark Ages: "id Software's most ambitious title yet, DOOM: The Dark Ages pushes new standards in visual fidelity and performance with the power of idTech8. Taking full advantage of modern hardware on all platforms, idTech8 ushers in a new era of gameplay performance and visual fidelity featuring all-new dynamic interactive ray-traced lighting and shadows, higher-fidelity image quality, increased gore and destruction and so much more".

The developer continues: "With the largest environments ever in a DOOM game, DOOM: The Dark Ages delivers an epic experience full of worlds to explore, hordes of demons to destroy and an action story worthy of the Slayer's legend. Whether soaring through the air with his dragon or smashing giant Titan-sized demons using his Atlan mech, the Slayer is taking on his biggest battles yet - all beautifully rendered and running at a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second on all platforms".

DOOM: The Dark Ages pre-orders are now open, with the regular version of the game costing $79.99, and the Premium Edition costing $109.99. Here's what you get with the Premium Edition:

  • Base Game (digital code)
  • Up to 2-Day Early Access
  • Campaign DLC
  • Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
  • Divinity Skin Pack

However, there's the Collector's Bundle which includes everything in the list above, as well as:

  • Exclusive metal Key Card replica
  • SteelBook Case
  • Super-detailed, 12-inch DOOM Slayer statue complete with faux fur cape plus detachable Shotgun and Flail accessories

In his awesome review of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card, our oown Kosta Andreadis said: "The transition has begun, but the GeForce RTX 5090 solidifies a shift to Neural Rendering for performance and image fidelity. The raw performance capabilities of a gaming GPU will always be vital because you can't have one without the other - but after spending an entire week with the GeForce RTX 5090, it's safe to say that DLSS 4 is not only a selling point but a set of AI models and features that improve PC gaming as a whole".

He continued: "When looking closely at gaming workloads across native rendering, DLSS Super Resolution, ray tracing, and even Path Tracing with Frame Generation that pushes the RTX 5090 - the results are impressive and, more importantly, jaw-dropping. Looking at every conceivable metric, from raw performance to AI-generated frames, it's the most powerful GPU on the planet right now - and in Founders Edition form, it looks like something from the future".

DOOM: The Dark Ages launches May 15, 2025, on Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Play up to two days early with Early Access by preordering DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

