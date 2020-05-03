NVIDIA next-gen GPUs: Ampere on 7nm, Hopper on 5nm
Ampere will be using TSMC's 7nm node, while Hopper is rumored for Samsung's 5nm EUV process
NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new Ampere GPU architecture during its GTC 2020 keynote, where it wants you to GET AMPED about it between now and especially on May 14, at 6AM PST.
We know that NVIDIA is one of TSMC's largest clients for its 7nm process node, while Samsung announced it was to begin production of its new 5nm (5LPE) EUV process in Q2 2020. Remember the mysterious 5nm chip NVIDIA was working on? Yeah, I would say it has something to do with that.
Samsung could be making NVIDIA's next-next-gen Hopper GPU on its new 5nm EUV node, with Ampere finding a home on the 7nm node by TSMC. We should expect NVIDIA to unveil its new GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics cards sometime in August 2020, with a launch at Computex 2020 -- nothing is in concrete right now, but that seems like a viable launch window.
(New) NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs
- 8192 CUDA cores @ 1750MHz boost
- 1024 Tensor Cores
- 256 RT Cores
- Unknown amount of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps
- Unknown TDP
- 7nm
More reading on NVIDIA Ampere:
NVIDIA Ampere GPUs
- GA102 - 84 SMs / 5376 CUDA cores / 12GB GDDR6 / 384-bit bus - 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- GA103 - 60 SMs / 3840 CUDA cores / 10GB GDDR6 / 320-bit bus - 10% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- GA104 - 48 SMs / 3072 CUDA cores / 8GB GDDR6 / 256-bit bus - 5% slower than RTX 2080 Ti
Older NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs
- 8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)
- 1024 Tensor Cores
- 130 RT Cores
- 48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz
- 300W TDP
- TSMC 7nm+
- 36 TFLOPs peak output
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.
Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.
We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.
GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)
- 10/20GB GDDR6
- 320-bit memory interface
- 60 SMs
- 3480 CUDA cores
GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)
- 8/16GB GDDR6
- 256-bit memory interface
- 48 SMs
- 3072 CUDA cores
AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.
AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs
- 7nm node (confirmed)
- RDNA 2 architecture (confirmed)
- 80 compute units
- 5120 stream processors
- 17.5 TFLOPs compute performance
- Hardware ray tracing support (confirmed)
Similar News
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: August 2020 reveal, launch at Computex 2020
- NVIDIA DGX A100: powered by up to 16x next-gen Ampere GA100 GPUs
- NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere: 7552 core version, 24GB/48GB variants teased
- NVIDIA Ampere: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- NVIDIA, AMD purchase ALL excess capacity at TSMC for next-gen GPU/CPUs