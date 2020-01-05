Samsung is the first with a prototype 3nm design using GAAFET tech

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 6 mins ago

Samsung has kicked off the new decade in a big way, with the South Korean giant making major progress in its pursuits to become the #1 semiconductor manufacturer by 2030. Samsung has just made a prototype 3nm process using GAAFET technology.

samsung-first-prototype-3nm-design-gaafet-tech_03

Gate All Around (GAAFET) technology is different to the widely-used and known FinFET standard, with GAAFET seeing a reduction in the total silicon size by around 35%, while consuming 50% less power. This blend can see a 33% performance increase over the still-yet-released 5nm FinFET process.

The design of GAAFET is much different to Planar FET and FinFET designs, with 4 Gates on channel compared to just 1 Gate and 3 Gates, respectively. This means power leakage is kept to a minimum, with control over the channel improved the shrinking of the node process becomes easier. This paves the way for more efficient transistor design, even at its teeny-tiny size -- ushering in a huge performance-per-watt jump over the 5nm FinFET process.

Samsung began its work on the 3nm FAAFET process over a year ago, with mass production expected in 2021.

