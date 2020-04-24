Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA wants you to 'GET AMPED' for Ampere GPU reveal on May 14

We should expect Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 later this year

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 24, 2020 at 07:34 pm CDT (4 mins, 10 secs time to read)

So I laid my head down last night after a huge day, to read an email from NVIDIA that opens with "Get Amped for Latest Platform Breakthroughs in AI, Deep Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics and Professional Graphics".

Yes everyone -- GET AMPED for the Ampere GPU architecture unveil at the now-heavily-delayed GPU Technology Conference with NVIDIA boss and CEO Jensen Huang. The company will be hosting its GTC 2020 keynote with Huang and his legendary opening keynote on May 14, at 6AM PST -- all on YouTube thanks to coronavirus.

Huang will "highlight the company's latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote".

If you are expecting NVIDIA to unveil a new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070, think again. We should expect a Tesla or Quadro part at first, powered by the next-gen Ampere GPU architecture followed by the new GeForce RTX 30 series reveal later this year.

You will be able to watch the NVIDIA GTC 2020 keynote here on YouTube.

NVIDIA Ampere GPUs

  • GA102 - 84 SMs / 5376 CUDA cores / 12GB GDDR6 / 384-bit bus - 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
  • GA103 - 60 SMs / 3840 CUDA cores / 10GB GDDR6 / 320-bit bus - 10% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
  • GA104 - 48 SMs / 3072 CUDA cores / 8GB GDDR6 / 256-bit bus - 5% slower than RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

  • 8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)
  • 1024 Tensor Cores
  • 130 RT Cores
  • 48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz
  • 300W TDP
  • TSMC 7nm+
  • 36 TFLOPs peak output

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

  • 10/20GB GDDR6
  • 320-bit memory interface
  • 60 SMs
  • 3480 CUDA cores

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

  • 8/16GB GDDR6
  • 256-bit memory interface
  • 48 SMs
  • 3072 CUDA cores

AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.

AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs

  • 7nm node (confirmed)
  • RDNA 2 architecture (confirmed)
  • 80 compute units
  • 5120 stream processors
  • 17.5 TFLOPs compute performance
  • Hardware ray tracing support (confirmed)
