Intel teases 'Father of All' GPUs with Xe-HP, could beat RTX 3080 Ti

Intel Graphics tweet teases mysterious new GPU, with Raja Koduri saying it's the 'Father of All' GPUs

NVIDIA might have stolen the headlines with a hot new rumor of some pretty crazy GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specs, but now Intel is getting in on the fun and shoving AMD out of the way with some Xe-HP news.

It was barely 24 hours ago that the official Intel Graphics team tweeted out some photos, but the tweet was quickly deleted. Not because it showed anything important where Intel lawyers would tell them to quickly delete the tweet because it showed something it shouldn't -- but rather Intel was slammed for the incorrect use of face masks by major Intel staff like Raja Koduri and Jim Keller.

But don't worry, nothing is forever with the internet because I took a screenshot. Here you can see the original tweet from the official Intel Graphics Twitter account.

In a photo we have Jim Keller -- who is Intel's senior VP of Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group as well as the General Manager of Silicon Engineering. Keller is with Raja Koduri who is the ex-Radeon Technologies Group boss and new senior vice president, chief architect, general manager for Architecture, Graphics, and Software at Intel.

Below, there's some higher-res photos of the gigantic Xe-HP GPU.

Another photo teased a new mysterious package that is absolutely mammoth, estimated to be 3700 mm2 -- underneath, we should expect a multi-chip design (MCM) similar to AMD's chiplet design.

Koduri retweeted the photo, adding the "baap of all" is back, "battle-fielding and b-floating". What does "baap" mean, well in Hindi it means "Father of all". So this picture is teasing Intel's next-gen "Father of all" which is their upcoming Xe-HP GPU.

Intel has just teased the father of all next-gen GPUs, and it is a Goliath.

Koduri last teased the "mother of all" GPUs back in December 2019, with the new high-performance Xe GPU being the "largest silicon designed in India and amongst the largest anywhere" proclaimed Koduri at the time.

Another note from this is that Xe-HP is a workstation, media transcode, and cloud GPU -- so we could expect a competitor to NVIDIA Quadro and AMD Radeon Pro families of professional graphics cards.

Intel seems to be positioning itself to truly allow Xe to be the one GPU architecture to rule them all.

It's been an exciting few days for monolithic and multi-chip module (MCM) graphics cards, with a super-hot rumor on some unbelievable specs of NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It teased a new GA100 GPU with 8192 CUDA cores, 256 RT cores, 1024 Tensor cores and GDDR6 at 16Gbps. Wow.

Read more on that here.