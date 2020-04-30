Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of cracks near the camera

Users say the glass over the camera is cracking without being dropped and despite being inside a case

Shane McGlaun | Apr 30, 2020

Certainly, one of the best parts of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone is the camera system. We got a closer look at that camera system last month during the teardown of the Ultra. Not everything with the launch of the Galaxy S20 Ultra has gone according to Samsung's plan. The latest complaint from users of the smartphone are issues with cracks.

Several users have reported cracking in the glass around the rear camera. Some users have seen a fracture that runs across the entire camera area. Some have reported that the glass shatters suddenly and for no reason. At least one user has reported a crack in the glass that runs directly across the main lens, making the camera useless.

One man says his Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the one belonging to his wife, both have cracked glass on the cameras, and neither device has been dropped. Both of their smartphones were kept in cases, and the cracks occurred when they were being carried in pockets. Samsung has a history of problems with its high-end smartphones over the last several years, with the worst being devices that spontaneously caught on fire.

Samsung needed a runaway hit with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and so far, the device has had more than its share of issues. So far, Samsung has made no comment on what it intends to do, if anything, to fix devices for users with cracks or shattered glass. Considering that the smartphone costs over $1300, Samsung needs to make good on what appears to be defective smartphones.

