Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,580 Reviews & Articles | 60,379 News Posts

LG Velvet smartphone specifications confirmed ahead of launch

The smartphone pairs a Snapdragon 765 5G SoC with 8 GB of RAM and a nice camera array

Shane McGlaun | Apr 28, 2020 at 12:31 pm CDT (1 min, 29 secs time to read)

LG has confirmed the specifications for its new flagship smartphone call the LG Velvet. The device set to launch next week, and now fans know what to expect. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch 20.5:9 aspect ratio OLED display and both the screen and the back cover will have curved sides.

LG Velvet smartphone specifications confirmed ahead of launch 01 | TweakTown.com

Velvet will be 74.1 mm wide with LG promising the width makes the device easy for consumers to handle. Stereo speakers will balance sound with artificial intelligence software designed to control the volume and optimize sound. On its back, Velvet will have a 48-megapixel main primary lens along with an eight-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a five-megapixel depth sensor.

The front selfie camera will be a 16-megapixel unit. LG says that the cameras will support ASMR recording to improve sound quality on recorded videos. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. Power will come from a 4300 mAh internal battery. The smartphone will have a headphone jack, which is something that many people appreciate.

Other features of the smartphone include 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a microSD slot supporting up to 2 TB additional storage. Charging will be handled by a USB Type-C port. LG has accessories coming for the Velvet, including a dual-screen and a stylus that are both sold separately. South Korea will be the first location to get the device on May 15. The global launch date has not been announced, and pricing is still a mystery. The use of the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC should mean it's cheaper to purchase than typical flagship devices. Pricing was rumored between $500 and $700 in a leak from last week.

Buy at Amazon

LG G8X ThinQ (LG G8X thinq)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$709.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/28/2020 at 12:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:zdnet.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.