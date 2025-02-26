First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been revealed in a recently leaked video that showcases many of its features, including its size upgrade.

The first look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 has surfaced online ahead of Samsung's official launch, which is expected to occur in July.

The first look at the device comes from AndroidHeadlines, which obtained an official CAD render video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, giving us a look into some of the specifications of the upcoming device. According to the publication, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 3.6-inch display that opens up to an internal 6.8-inch display, making the new Z Flip 7 slightly bigger than its predecessor at 3.4 inches and 6.7 inches on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the Z Flip 7 has grown in overall dimensions, not by much, but still, something as it measures 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, or 9.1mm thick when including the camera bump.

As for the cameras, the Z Flip 7 is slated to continue using the dual camera setup that was present on the Z Flip 6, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. AndroidHealines reports that Samsung could upgrade the sensors for these cameras while maintaining the same megapixels. However, that can't be ascertained from the renders. Moreover, Samsung hasn't confirmed which processor it will be going with for the Z Flip 7, but the outlet states it will have the same 12GB of RAM and be offered in 256GB or 512GB storage variants.

Other improvements include a significant reduction in the crease created by the device folding and improvements to the hinge. Pricing will remain the same as the previous model, with the Z Flip 7 starting at $1,099. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to arrive on shelves this July.