All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been revealed in a recently leaked video that showcases many of its features, including its size upgrade.

First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Galaxy Z Flip 7's first look reveals a slightly larger design with a 3.6-inch external and 6.8-inch internal display, along with improvements to the hinge and folding crease.

The first look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 has surfaced online ahead of Samsung's official launch, which is expected to occur in July.

The first look at the device comes from AndroidHeadlines, which obtained an official CAD render video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, giving us a look into some of the specifications of the upcoming device. According to the publication, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 3.6-inch display that opens up to an internal 6.8-inch display, making the new Z Flip 7 slightly bigger than its predecessor at 3.4 inches and 6.7 inches on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the Z Flip 7 has grown in overall dimensions, not by much, but still, something as it measures 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, or 9.1mm thick when including the camera bump.

As for the cameras, the Z Flip 7 is slated to continue using the dual camera setup that was present on the Z Flip 6, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. AndroidHealines reports that Samsung could upgrade the sensors for these cameras while maintaining the same megapixels. However, that can't be ascertained from the renders. Moreover, Samsung hasn't confirmed which processor it will be going with for the Z Flip 7, but the outlet states it will have the same 12GB of RAM and be offered in 256GB or 512GB storage variants.

First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch 10
4
First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch 11
4

Other improvements include a significant reduction in the crease created by the device folding and improvements to the hinge. Pricing will remain the same as the previous model, with the Z Flip 7 starting at $1,099. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to arrive on shelves this July.

First official look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of July launch 12
4
Photo of the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 6 Smartphone
Best Deals: SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 6 Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$935 USD
- -
Buy
$935 USD
- -
Buy
$935 USD
- -
Buy
$935 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2025 at 9:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:androidheadlines.com, digitaltrends.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles