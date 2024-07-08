Sabrent unveils new Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SSD Enclosure, Special Edition SSD Enclosure

Sabrent has just unveiled its latest Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure, which takes the company's popular 10Gbps Enclosure (the EC-SNVE) a (big) step further. We now have speeds of up to 20Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) if you've got the right port on your system. Check it out:

The latest ultra-fast SSDs are getting hotter and hotter, with Sabrent adding in a built-in thermal pad as part of the enclosure, which helps with heat dissipation, along with the help of its tough yet stylish aluminum exterior. Sabrent doesn't want you working the night away getting your SSD installed into the Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure, so we've also got the help of a tool-less M.2 fastener.

Now, onto the RGB goodness: Sabrent lets you keep tabs on your enclosure's and drive's state with RGB effects that'll change depending on the status of your SSD, with otherwise normal (and quite beautiful) rainbow cycling that will light up your environment. The company includes a high-quality USB-C to USB-C cable to ensure you're ready to rock and roll at all times with this one-stop M.2 SSD enclosure solution.

Sabrent's new Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure has speeds of up to 20Gbps through a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, with both NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs supported in M.2 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors.

The enclosure remains bus-powered (which is super convenient) with plug-and-play support, with full TRIM and UASP support. The company adds that "it's never been easier to add fast, external storage to your computer to hold files, games, or to handle your imaging and cloning needs. This flexible, backward compatible enclosure is a good companion for your portable systems, too".