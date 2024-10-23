All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Connectivity, Communications & Cloud

ASUS launches Thunderbolt 5 add-in card: up to 120Gbps bandwidth, with DisplayPort 2.1 support

ASUS has launched its own Thunderbolt 5 add-in card with the ASUS ThunderboltEX 5: single 6-pin power connector, up to 130W USB-PD support, and more.

ASUS launches Thunderbolt 5 add-in card: up to 120Gbps bandwidth, with DisplayPort 2.1 support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time

ASUS has just joined the Thunderbolt 5 add-in card (AIC) party with the introduction of its new ASUS ThunderboltEX 5 AIC, right after GIGABYTE announced its new Thunderbolts 5 AIC.

ASUS launches Thunderbolt 5 add-in card: up to 120Gbps bandwidth, with DisplayPort 2.1 support 204
4

The new ASUS ThunderboltEX 5 AIC has a single 6-pin PCIe power connector, with ASUS claiming it has USB-PD support of up to 130W through an in-house feature ASUS calls Flexible FastCharge. A single USB Type-C port is limited to a maximum of 96W, which will handle an Apple MacBook Pro laptop but not other laptops that are 100W+ power.

Inside, ASUS is using the same Intel JHL9580 Thunderbolt 5 controller that powers the GIGABYTE Thunderbolts 5 AIC, as well as using a PCIe 4.0 4 interface with support for up to 3 x DisplayPort 2.1-based 8K monitors at 60Hz refresh rate, but ASUS underlines that this will require DSC (Display Stream Compression) technology.

There are also 3 x mini DisplayPort inputs, with the card even including 3 x DP to mini DP adapters in the box, as well as 2 x USB Type-C cables. ASUS also mentions that Windows 11 64-bit is the only operating system supported with its new ThunderboltEX 5 AIC, with Windows 10 not getting a driver, and probably not Linux either.

ASUS ThunderboltEX 5 key features:

  • Intel-certified Thunderbolt 5 add-on card
  • Dual USB Type-C ports support up to 130W total of fast charging, and up to 96W for one device
  • Up to 5 x Thunderbolt devices can be daisy-chained
  • Up to 120 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth for super-fast data transfers and video output
  • DisplayPort 2.1 port supports up to 3 x 8K 60 Hz displays with DSC

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles