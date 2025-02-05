PNY's new UBC Type-C flash thumb drive offers portable SSD levels of speed

PNY's new PRO Elite V3 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives deliver read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/sec and write speeds of up to 800 MB/sec.

USB flash drives have been around for decades; however, their convenience has waned in recent years due to the speeds no longer being that great for dealing with media and other large files. This is where PNY's new Ultra-Fast PRO Elite V3 flash drives come in, delivering read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/sec and write speeds of up to 800 MB/sec.

PNY's new line-up of USB Type-C Flash Drives, image credit: PNY.

These are the speeds you can expect from SSD storage. They are not the fast PCIe Gen 5 kind, but they are a significant improvement over that draw full of USB flash drives we all have. The big speed increase is due to the shift to a USB Type-C interface and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for the new PNY PRO Elite V3 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives.

Available in capacities from 256GB ($29.99) to 2TB ($144.99), it offers a fast, portable storage solution that is a fraction of the size of a portable SSD. It's also versatile and backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports.

The new compact PNY Elite-X Fit Type-C USB Flash Drives, which are a more traditional flash drive solution with capacities from 64GB ($27.99 for a three-pack) up to 256GB ($24.99), are also launching this week. Running on a slower USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, they can read speeds of up to 200 MB/sec and write speeds of up to 100 MB/s.

For those not worried about SSD speeds for their flash drives, there's also the new PNY Elite Type-C USB 3.2 Flash Drives coming soon. You'll be able to pick up a five-pack for just $25.99. Again, these will have slower speeds than the flagship PNY PRO Elite V3 - with read speeds of up to 120 MB/sec - but they are still 10 times faster than the old USB 2.0 flash drives floating around.