TEAMGROUP launches world's first external SSD with built-in location tracking

TL;DR: TEAMGROUP's T-CREATE EXPERT P34F is the world's first external SSD with built-in Apple Find My location tracking, offering precise tracking and audible alerts for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users. It features a lightweight zinc alloy design, USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface, up to 1,000 MB/s speeds, and capacities up to 2TB.

Flash memory and SSD technology are now the standard for high-capacity internal and external storage solutions. What sets TEAMGROUP's new T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD apart from the pack can be found in its name. According to the company, it's the world's first external SSD with built-in location tracking.

However, it's an external SSD designed for Apple devices and users, as its seamless location tracking is compatible with the Apple 'Find My' app. When paired with a compatible Apple device, you can get "precise location tracking and audible alerts" for the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F to pinpoint its exact location. This makes it an excellent choice for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users who require additional on-the-go storage.

A very cool design touch for the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD is that it also has a small internal speaker that "emits sound alerts within range." TEAMGROUP notes that adding location tracking to an external SSD not only reduces the risk of loss but also enhances security.

In addition to its tracking capabilities, the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F features a lightweight and stylish 70-gram build, crafted from 73% zinc alloy. As expected, it features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface and a Type-C connector, and is compatible with a wide range of devices with transfer speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F also ships with a three-year warranty. For more information on this unique external SSD, check out the official product page.