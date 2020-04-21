Sony prices up its 2020 line of 8K and 4K TVs

Sony has unveiled its 2020 TV lineup and has announced pricing on the TVs with some of them available to pre-order now via Best Buy and other authorized retailers. Sitting at the top of the line is the Sony Z8H HDR LED TVs with 8K resolution and the Picture Processor X1 capable of upscaling 4K and full HD content to near 8K resolution. The 85-inch version will sell for $9999.99 with the 75-inch selling for $6999.99, both are available this summer.

Sony is offering its A8H Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs at $3099.99 for the 65-inch version or $2299.99 for the 55-inch version. Both are available for pre-order now. These TVs feature OLED screen technology and the Picture Processor X1. Acoustic Surface Audio produces 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen to create an immersive audio experience.

Sony also has the X950H 4K HDR LED TVs that feature Netflix Calibrated Mode, HDR, Dolby Vision, and more. This line offers a wide range of sizes starting at 49-inch and going up to 85-inch with prices ranging from just under $1000 up to slightly less than $4500. The entire range can be pre-ordered now with the cheapest and most expensive models available to purchase now.

The X900H 4K HDR LED TVs give up some of the features of the X950H range but come in at lower prices starting at $1199.99 for a 55-inch and going up to $3499.99 for an 85-inch. Sitting at the bottom of the Sony 2020 range is the X800H 4K HDR LED TV range, starting at a 43-inch size for $599.99 and going up to an 85-inch TV for $2799.99. All of those TVs are available to purchase now. Every TV in the 2020 Sony range supports Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and AirPlay 2. See all the details of the 2020 Sony TV line here. In other Sony news, the company is expected to unveil new PS5 information in May.