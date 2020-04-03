The Last of Us II lets you make and play your own guitar songs

The Last of Us II has a nifty mini-game that lets you create your own guitar riffs and tunes with the DualShock 4 controller.

The Last of Us II has been delayed indefinitely, but that hasn't stopped some gameplay footage from leaking out. A new one-minute video confirms you can pick up a guitar and jam out with Ellie in a surprisingly intricate guitar mini-game. You can strum a number of different chords and pick each string, effectively giving you all the tools to make your own post-apocalyptic music. Whether it's a somber dirge or a feel-good acoustic melody, the possibilities are nearly endless.

It's just another layer in Naughty Dog's massively realistic magnum opus. Playing guitar with Ellie is kind of intimate thing, an experience that lets you connect with her even more. It's always important to make that kind of human connection with characters especially in games with a human story--no matter how visceral, bloody, and chaotic it is. It's good to know Ellie has a hobby outside of massacring WLF members.

Read Also: Tons of new Last of Us Part II info revealed: story, mechanics & more

Right now there's no firm release date for The Last of Us II. Sony has delayed the game to an undetermined date due to shipping issues. Coronavirus has impacted and disrupted critical shipment lines worldwide, and Sony doesn't want to launch the game until things are back to normal. It's possible the Last of Us II could end up being a PlayStation 5 launch game, too.