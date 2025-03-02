All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

New Guitar Hero is on the way, but not the one you want

Activision's social channels accidentally reveal a new Guitar Hero game, but it's not the grand band game renaissance catalyst that we were all hoping for.

New Guitar Hero is on the way, but not the one you want
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Activision is developing a new Guitar Hero game for mobile, revealed through an accidental Instagram leak. The ad, criticized for AI usage, highlights Activision's ongoing AI integration, previously seen in Call of Duty. This shift to mobile aligns with Microsoft's strategy to expand gaming across platforms, possibly hinting at broader plans for the series.

Activision is making a new Guitar Hero game...for mobile.

New Guitar Hero is on the way, but not the one you want 2
2

It looks like a new Guitar Hero game is in the works, but it's not the one that we were all hoping for. Instead, it's Guitar Hero Mobile. Things get even tougher for Activision when the accidental leak came from its own Instagram account, and the advertisement uses AI (as a reminder, Activision is a multi-billion dollar video games publisher that made $7.5 billion in 2022).

"Play your way - Guitar Hero goes mobile," the ad reads. Activision had published the post 2 days ago and it's riddled with comments about the AI usage.

That's not a good look for Microsoft, a company who has been all-in on AI since investing $10 billion into OpenAI and going so far as to create their own AI that's capable of generating video games from scratch.

This isn't the first time Activision has been called out for using AI in or around its games. The company recently had to confirm that it used AI-generated assets in Call of Duty on PC, as per Steam's new AI mandate.

Transitioning from an accessory-based software-driven experience over to a monetized mobile experience is an interesting one for Microsoft, especially at a time when the company is aligning its games and franchises for better spreading across multiple platforms.

Now it's possible that this isn't the end of the Guitar Hero resurgence. What if the mobile game is just part of Microsoft's new plans for the series? Or maybe this is Activision's call?

Photo of the NBCP Wireless Guitar for Wii Guitar Hero and Rock Band Games
Best Deals: NBCP Wireless Guitar for Wii Guitar Hero and Rock Band Games
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$73.99 USD
- -
Buy
$106.09 CAD
- -
Buy
$73.99 USD
- -
Buy
$73.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 2:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles