The Last of Us Part II Remastered on the PC requires RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT for 4K 60FPS

The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC system requirements: RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT for 4K 60FPS, DLSS 3, FSR 4 support, as well as up to 48:9 aspect ratio.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to the PC with its system requirements revealed: you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT for 4K 60FPS goodness.

At a bare minimum for 720p at 30FPS, Naughty Dog recommends an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. 16GB of RAM and 150GB of SSD are required across the board from minimum to very high PC requirements.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered at 1080p 60FPS on the Medium preset has a recommended Core i5-8600 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor, with the GPU requirements increasing to an RTX 3060 or RX 5700. For 1440p 60FPS on the High preset, you're looking at a Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X for the CPU, and the RTX 3070 or RX 6800 for the GPU.

Moving onto the 4K 60FPS on the Very High preset for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, you'll need a Core i7-11700 or Ryzen 7 5700X processor, and an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT graphics card. The RAM requirements are bumped up here too remember, to 32GB.

Naughty Dog has baked in some great PC-exclusive features into The Last of Us Part II Remastered, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3.1 and FSR 4.1 for both upscaling and frame generation, an unlocked framerate, DirectStorage support, and wider aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and the super-ultrawide 48:9 aspect ratio.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered features and content: