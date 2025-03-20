The Last of Us Part II Remastered on the PC requires RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT for 4K 60FPS

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to the PC with its system requirements revealed: you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT for 4K 60FPS goodness.
At a bare minimum for 720p at 30FPS, Naughty Dog recommends an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. 16GB of RAM and 150GB of SSD are required across the board from minimum to very high PC requirements.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered at 1080p 60FPS on the Medium preset has a recommended Core i5-8600 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor, with the GPU requirements increasing to an RTX 3060 or RX 5700. For 1440p 60FPS on the High preset, you're looking at a Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X for the CPU, and the RTX 3070 or RX 6800 for the GPU.
Moving onto the 4K 60FPS on the Very High preset for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, you'll need a Core i7-11700 or Ryzen 7 5700X processor, and an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT graphics card. The RAM requirements are bumped up here too remember, to 32GB.
Naughty Dog has baked in some great PC-exclusive features into The Last of Us Part II Remastered, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3.1 and FSR 4.1 for both upscaling and frame generation, an unlocked framerate, DirectStorage support, and wider aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and the super-ultrawide 48:9 aspect ratio.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered features and content:
- New Content For No Return Mode: Additionally, coming at launch for The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC will be a host of new content for our fan-favorite No Return mode. Two new characters are being introduced for the mode - The Last of Us Part I's Bill and Marlene. Like with each No Return combatant, these characters offer their own unique playstyles, and should offer both new and returning fans an exciting new opportunity to test their mettle. Bill is a "Smuggler" playstyle who can access a custom pump shotgun from dead drops, and receives double rewards from drops as well. He's stronger against melee attacks but can't dodge. Marlene, meanwhile, features a "Risk Taker" playstyle that includes a Custom Assault Rifle, "All or Nothing" gambits, can reroute her No Return path once per run, and more.
- 4 New Maps: Four new maps have also been added to No Return. Overlook, which is set high above the city of Seattle and features plenty of verticality, is the memorable site of a Seraphites encounter in the campaign. School is, during the campaign, the abandoned elementary school in which Ellie and Dina face off against the W.L.F. Streets is set in the overgrown Seattle neighborhood of Hillcrest, while Nest will be familiar to players who have played as Abby through an Infected-infested building. We've been so overjoyed about the reaction to this mode since Part II Remastered debuted on PS5 last year, and we hope these new maps further offer more variability and thrills as players tackle new runs.
- PlayStation Overlay, PSN Trophies: Last but not least, Part II Remastered on PC will support PlayStation overlay and PSN Trophies with an optional account for PlayStation Network log-in. While not required, those on PC who do sign in with their account for PlayStation Network will also gain access to 50 in-game points to activate bonus features, as well as a new skin for Ellie featuring Jordan A. Mun's jacket from our new game in development for PS5, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.