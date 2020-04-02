Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 60,004 News Posts

The Last of Us Part 2 delayed indefinitely over coronavirus

Naughty Dog has delayed The Last of Us II indefinitely due to coronavirus interrupting development and shipping logistics

Derek Strickland | Apr 2, 2020 at 01:13 pm CDT (2 mins, 5 secs reading time)

The Last of Us II has been delayed again, and this time Naughty Dog doesn't have a firm release date.

The Last of Us Part 2 delayed indefinitely over coronavirus 8 | TweakTown.com

Today Naughty Dog confirmed their big post-apocalyptic sequel has been delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus disruption. This is the second major delay the game has faced since being announced in December 2016.

"As you've likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We're sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us," Naughty Dog wrote on Twitter.

"The good news is, we're nearly done with development of the game. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs."

The statement goes on to strongly hint the game was delayed because of shipping issues, which could see the game released early for some and weeks--or even months--later for others. Other publishers like Square Enix tried to solve this issue by launching games like Final Fantasy VII Remake early in some regions.

"However, even with finishing the game, we were faced with ther eality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play the game around the same time, ensuring we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

It's likely The Last of Us II could turn into a launch PS5 game, if, of course, the next-gen console is actually released in Holiday 2020 as planned.

This isn't a surprise, though. Just a few days ago, Sony warned investors that first-party exclusives could get delayed due to COVID-19. We also predicted back in February that the coronavirus could significantly impact the PlayStation business and lead to a console delay into 2021.

Last updated: Apr 2, 2020 at 01:18 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2020 at 1:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.