Full Xbox Series X specs: 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU, 16GB GDDR6, 52CU Navi GPU

Microsoft today revealed the full specs of its new next-gen Xbox Series X console, and they're absolutely monstrous.

The Xbox Series X is going to revolutionize console gaming. Outfitted with a beefy 8-core 16-thread 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU with hyperthreading, a 12.15 TFLOP Navi GPU clocked at 1.825GHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, the system's raw hardware specs rival today's modern PC builds. Digital Foundry's latest deep-dive on the Xbox Series X delivers an illuminating reveal at the transformative system.

8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz

The Xbox Series X's 7nm SoC has 15.3 billion transistors, up 118% from the Xbox One X's 14nm Scorpio Engine SoC.

Games can use 7 CPU cores, and one is reserved for the OS. Microsoft says the Xbox Series X will deliver 4x the single-core performance of the Xbox One X.

The Xbox Series X's CPU has two modes: It can run at 3.8GHz on up to 8 cores of the Zen 2 CPU with SMT off. With simultaneous multi-threading on, developers can hit 3.6GHz using all 8-core 16 threads of the Zen 2 CPU. Digital Foundry says the system won't have a boost clock mode to raise frequencies and perf is locked in these modes. Microsoft expects most developers to use the non-SMT option to ensure more streamlined backward compatibility with current Xbox One games, which are designed for 7 cores.

12.15TFLOP Navi 2x GPU@1.825GHz

The Xbox Series X's 12TFLOP Navi 2x GPU uses AMD's new RDNA 2 graphics architecture and runs at a hard-locked 1825MHz, delivering peak performance of 12.15TF of FP32 compute power. It sports 3328 shaders over 52 Compute Units (the console has 56CUs total but four of them are deactivated).

Games like Gears of War 5 are already running at Ultra PC presets on the Xbox Series X, complete with hardware-accelerated ray tracing effects and 60FPS cinematics. That's after only two weeks of optimizations.

How the Xbox Series X compares to its predecessors.

Unified 16GB GDDR6 RAM

The console's memory solution has a 16GB GDDR6 shared unified memory pool on a custom 320-bit interface, comprised of 6x 2GB GDDR6 chips alongside 4x 1GB GDDR6 chips, delivering a throughput of 14GB/sec memory throughput.

The memory is pooled into two different performance tiers:

Optimal - 62% of the memory, or 10GB, runs at at a supercharged 560GB/sec for higher-end loads like graphics processing.

Normal - 6GB of the memory hits 336GB/sec, or regular speeds, and is expected to power CPU and other applications through the pipeline.

2.5GB of the normalized GDDR6 memory pool is reserved for the operating system, and 3.5GB will be available for games.

Xbox Series X architect Andrew Newsome told Digital Foundry this multi-perf memory pool was the only way the system could actually ship.

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

The console uses a customized proprietary 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD made by Seagate that delivers 2.4GB/sec bandwidth, lower than the 3.7GB max limit available by the Phison E19T memory controller. That's uncompressed speeds, though. The SSD can deliver up to 4.6GB/sec speeds when data is compressed.

Microsoft developed a new Xbox Velocity Architecture that synergizes the SoC and SSD like never before. This architecture allows the system to use the SSD as a virtual RAM cache for Quick Resume functionality, and even pools off resources and data to the SSD. The Velocity Architecture is powered by DirectStorage, a new specially-made DirectX API optimized for storage operations.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

7nm+ AMD SoC

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

