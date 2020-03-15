Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,525 Reviews & Articles | 59,751 News Posts

Robert Downey Jr. teases next-gen OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone

The Avengers actor was spotted with the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, but remember he's a brand ambassador for OnePlus

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 15, 2020 at 07:36 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs reading time)

Iron Man and The Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. has been spotted with the unreleased OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, but there's something important to remember: he's a brand ambassador for OnePlus. Robert Downey Jr. was recently deepfaked into Back to the Future with fellow MCU actor and Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Robert Downey Jr. teases next-gen OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone 03 | TweakTown.com

The actor recently "spotted" in a photo on a photographer's Instagram account, with the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in his hand. But then a Robert Downey Jr. fanpage account re-posted the photo, which shows off the new OnePlus 8 Pro that the actor "accidentally" (in reality: paid endorsement) of the new smartphone.

We're expecting the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone to rock a 6.5-inch display with a super-slick 120Hz refresh rate, new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 5G connectivity. The rear-facing camera system, now thanks to the photo from Iron Man, shows a quad camera setup. We're expecting a high-end main sensor, telephoto lens and ultra-wide lens that will be joined by a Time-of-Flight sensor.

Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 7 Pro (5011100725)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$638.00
$629.99$647.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2020 at 2:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gsmarena.com, i.gadgets360cdn.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.