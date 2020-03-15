Robert Downey Jr. teases next-gen OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone

The Avengers actor was spotted with the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, but remember he's a brand ambassador for OnePlus

Iron Man and The Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. has been spotted with the unreleased OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, but there's something important to remember: he's a brand ambassador for OnePlus. Robert Downey Jr. was recently deepfaked into Back to the Future with fellow MCU actor and Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

The actor recently "spotted" in a photo on a photographer's Instagram account, with the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in his hand. But then a Robert Downey Jr. fanpage account re-posted the photo, which shows off the new OnePlus 8 Pro that the actor "accidentally" (in reality: paid endorsement) of the new smartphone.

We're expecting the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone to rock a 6.5-inch display with a super-slick 120Hz refresh rate, new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 5G connectivity. The rear-facing camera system, now thanks to the photo from Iron Man, shows a quad camera setup. We're expecting a high-end main sensor, telephoto lens and ultra-wide lens that will be joined by a Time-of-Flight sensor.