Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future get deepfake treatment with Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 15, 2020 06:30 pm CST

Back to the Future is one of my favorite movies of all time and I highly cherish it, it's something I don't want to ever be rebooted or remade -- but a deepfake inserting some new actors into it for fun? I'm up for that. Check this out:

In the movie, Michael J. Fox plays Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd plays Doc Brown -- but in a deepfake of Back to the Future, YouTuber EZRyderX47 has inserted Avengers: Endgame stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. The two play Peter Parker / Spider-Man and Tony Stark / Iron Man respectively, but thanks to deepfake tech they take over the roles of Marty and Doc.

It's an absolutely incredible (and somewhat horrifying) look at what deepfake technology is capable of, and as someone who has watched countless hours and researched heavily into deepfake tech, it's one of the best I've seen yet.

The next clip goes for a lot longer, but the son on Marty's fake gives away that it is a deepfake much easier than the first one. Fun fact: I went on a studio tour when I was in the US a few years ago to this exact location and geeked out at standing right here where they filmed Back to the Future (where the clock tower is located).

