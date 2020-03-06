Apple asks Silicon Valley staff to work from home over coronavirus

Apple has asked employees to work from home as an 'additional precaution' over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears

Apple has joined the growing list of tech companies asking its employees to work from home over coronavirus outbreak fears, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple has asked its staff to work from home for now.

The iPhone giant has asked its employees to work from home as an "additional precaution", but it's not forced -- it's a recommendation from Apple, and not a requirement as there are staff that simply can't pick everything up and just work from home. The news joins other companies that are asking their staff to work from home amid coronavirus spreading throughout the planet.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tweeted: "Apple is encouraging employees in Silicon Valley to work from home today if they can as an "additional precaution." Its local retail stores remain open". Interesting that Apple retail stores are still open, and I wonder how long it'll be until we see those stores possibly being closed if the coronavirus / COVID-19 situation gets worse.

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

But don't worry, gamers... as AMD has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches are "on track" for later this year and that coronavirus hasn't forced a delay for these launches (yet).

