Rainbow Six: Siege could get a free-to-play spin-off at some point

On the heels of Call of Duty Warzone's big debut, Ubisoft could follow with its own free-to-play version of Rainbow Six

By Derek Strickland on Feb 25, 2020 03:30 pm CST - 2 mins, 23 secs reading time

Ubisoft could eventually make a F2P spin-off for cash crop shooter Rainbow Six: Siege to maximize exposure, monetization, and engagement.

Rainbow Six developers are interested in a free-to-play version of Siege to pull in more players--and more importantly, more revenue. In a recent interview with PC Gamer, game director Leroy Athanassoff said he's interested in a F2P Rainbow Six shooter.

But of course it's not up to him. It's up to Ubisoft, and the company has previously said Rainbow Six: Siege will always be a premium product in an effort to curb toxicity. "It's a company decision. I think on the development team we want that at some point. We want the game to be accessible to everyone," he said.

There's a middle ground though: A free-to-play Rainbow Six spin-off on all available platforms. It's possible Ubisoft could take cues from what Activision is doing with Call of Duty's new ambitious Warzone battle royale game. Ubisoft could make a Siege F2P spin-off that's standalone but also connects directly with Siege, similar to Warzone, complete with cross-play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, maybe even Switch.

That way Ubisoft would have two consecutive inter-connected revenue streams from two shooters that're both separate but also connected in a unique way, complete with monetization structures and online play.

The idea fits perfectly with Ubisoft's engagement-first strategy, which sees live services, engagement, and online multiplayer games raking in consistent earnings every year. Right now Rainbow Six: Siege is buy-to-play only, but it's embraced the F2P structure with with microtransactions, season passes, and bonus items.

Eventually it could fully embrace free-to-play with its own standalone version of Siege.

Ubisoft is currently all-in on its big next-gen game development pipeline, which sees a slew of big titles rolling out from now until March 2021. The company plans to ship five major AAA games in the fiscal year, including a new Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs Legion, a new Far Cry, and the upcoming Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

Quarantine represents a unique opportunity to possibly go free-to-play...but that's not very likely given the game's campaign-driven scope. It's more likely to be a buy-to-play premium experience.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

