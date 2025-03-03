Rainbow Six Siege moves to DirectX 12 on PC, Ubisoft preps massive R6 Siege X update

Ubisoft is moving Rainbow Six Siege over to DirectX12, meaning DX11 video cards will no longer be able to play the game, as teams prep new Siege X update.

Rainbow Six Siege will soon become a DX12 game on PC, Ubisoft today announced.

Ubisoft needs a win, and its hail mary game plan includes a big overhaul of Rainbow Six Siege. The shooter is entering its 10th year on the market with no sequel in sight, with the teams instead focusing on continually updating the game over time. Now the tactical FPS is getting its biggest upgrade yet with Rainbow Six Siege X, a major refresh that Ubisoft says will deliver the "biggest transformation in the game's history."

Devs are paving the way for R6 Siege X by switching over fully to DirectX 12, meaning video cards running DX11 won't be able to run the game after the move. The decision has been criticized due to Ubisoft's DX12 implementation in R6 that has led to stuttering issues and ~8% frame drops from DX11. Ubisoft affirms that a lot of the DX12 issues have been ironed out thanks to player feedback and testing.

Ubisoft will showcase R6 Siege X during a special livestream on March 13, 2025.

The game will go down for maintenance tomorrow, the devs have confirmed.

Here's what Ubisoft said about R6 switching to DX12: