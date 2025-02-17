Ubisoft unveils Rainbow Six Siege X, the 'biggest transformation in the game's history'

Ubisoft has officially teased Rainbow Six Siege X, which the company says will be the 'biggest transformation in the game's history'.

Rainbow Six Siege players can finally put down their cups of speculation about a follow-up title to their beloved title, as Ubisoft has finally confirmed via a new teaser trailer Rainbow Six Siege X.

Ubisoft took to its social media platforms to share a quick teaser of the new title and described it as the "biggest transformation in the game's history." Unfortunately, not much else is known about Rainbow Six Siege X other than the title, as players are now speculating whether it's a completely new release in the franchise or an overhaul of the current game. The only other piece of information we have regarding the new title is that more will be revealed at R6 Siege X Showcase scheduled for March 13.

As for what is within the teaser trailer, Ubisoft has briefly showcased what appears to be, at the very least, a visual overhaul, along with some wall-running mechanics and several explosions that blow holes in walls. Ubisoft also teases in the description of the teaser trailer that Rainbow Six Siege X "introduces new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, and major upgrades all around!" Judging from those last three words in that aforementioned sentence, I'm leaning toward Rainbow Six Siege X being an "upgrade" of Rainbow Six Siege rather than a new release in the franchise.

However, we will have to wait until March 13, 2025, to learn more. The live stream is scheduled for March 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm CET.