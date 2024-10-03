Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Ubisoft loses key Rainbow Six exec at a critical point for the publisher

The pressure is on at Ubisoft right now, and now one key executive has reportedly departed Rainbow Six, one of the company's most important franchises.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Sources tell Insider Gaming that Cameron Lee, vice president of the Rainbow Six franchise, has reportedly left Ubisoft.

Ubisoft seems to be in trouble right now. Star Wars Outlaws missed expectations, and its new frenetic free-to-play shooter XDefiant also made less revenue than Ubisoft wanted it to make. The French company's stock has also tanked by more than 50% in the last 2 months, driven in part by last week's unpopular earnings forecast. Missed sales and earnings of its current games coupled with a big delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows has caused Ubisoft to lower its full-year net bookings guidance.

As part of these announcements, Ubisoft also confirmed a sweeping executive-level review of its core business. Now it appears that the Rainbow Six franchise was affected by this process, as R6 VP Cameron Lee is said to no longer be working at Ubisoft. This is potentially happening as a voluntary departure, or it could be a layoff and job elimination at the behest of corporate.

At the time of writing, Cameron Lee's LinkedIn page still asserts that he is the VP of the Rainbow Six franchise:

"Currently Vice President of the Rainbow Six at Ubisoft, leading an ecosystem of studios across several games, esports, and entertainment product lines."

Rainbow Six is one of Ubisoft's most important franchises, with R6 Siege raking in consistent millions of dollars in microtransactions every quarter. It's unknown how Lee's supposed departure will impact future Rainbow Six content and/or games across Ubisoft's various studios and teams.

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

