Top Ubisoft executive jumps ship amid the company's slow boiling

The Vice President of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has officially left the franchise amid what could be considered the most tumultuous time for Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is going through one of its most challenging times in recent memory, with the company recently announcing the official delay of the upcoming next installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Shadows amid controversial development choices, and following the internally admitted disappointing release of Star Wars Outlaws.

The turmoil at Ubisoft has been reflected in the company's plummeting stock price, which has dropped by around 50% in just the last two months. Ubisoft's stock price reached as low as 9.89 EURO at the end of September, which is down from the 22 EURO it was in July. The stock price recently saw a bump of 31% due to reports of Tencent and Guillemot Family reportedly mulling over a buyout.

With all this turmoil, we are now seeing some Ubisoft executives jump ship, with a new report from Insider Gaming claiming that the vice president of Rainbow Six Siege, Cameron Lee, has left the franchise and Ubisoft altogether. Notably, Lee joined the Rainbox Six Siege team in April 2022 and was brought on to be "responsible for creating the long-term brand strategy for the Rainbow Six franchise and aligning and collaborating with all internal partners."

Previously, Lee worked as the Vice President of Production at Activision, and before that held more than 20 years of experience as a producer, manager, and VP at other studios such as EA, Bungie, and BioWare. Lee worked on classic franchises such as Tony Hawk, Call of Duty, and Dragon Age.

At the moment it remains unclear why Lee has decided to leave Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege.