THQ Nordic now owns 163 IPs and employs 92 dev teams across the globe

THQ Nordic's IP treasure trove jumps to 163 franchises, and the company has a ton of teams working on new content

By Derek Strickland on Feb 21, 2020 05:32 pm CST - 2 mins, 48 secs reading time

Following the acquisition of Saber Interactive, The Embracer Group (also known as THQ Nordic) now owns a whopping 163 game series and franchises.

While scouting The Embracer Group's recent earnings, I found something quite interesting: Raw numbers that show just how massive the company's gaming presence is. The media titan currently has access to over 150 new IPs, and has a massive global dev pool of 92 teams worldwide across a multitude of wholly-owned studios.

The company's pipeline is just as big as its IP treasure. There's 96 total games in development at Embracer's studios, of which 52 have yet to be announced. A lot of these projects aren't AAA endeavors and are a long ways off. Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors says he wants to release at least two major AAA games by March 2021 (possibly Dead Island 2 and Saints Row V, both of which have been in development for years now).

The immediate slate will also likely include a number of remasters and re-releases.

However, Wingefors has been careful to say that not all of the company's owned IPs will get sequels or remasters. Only the most relevant and popular franchises will be selected. Just because Embracer owns it doesn't mean the series will live on (hopefully Kingdoms of Amalur will be reborn).

The CEO also says he's fully willing to delay a game to ensure quality. Such is the case with BioMutant, which is still in active development but has been delayed to an undetermined timeframe to give Experiment 101, a 20-person dev team, more time to breathe.

"The ambition is still to have at least two AAA games ready for release in the next financial year. This is our plan, but it would be prudent to reiterate the message that we can never be completely sure of development schedules and deadlines," Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said in the report.

"The new studio initiatives are long term investments in building new content and IP's that may become notable drivers of our organic growth in the future. Bear in mind that the development cycle for new games runs over several years and thus the contribution from these investments lies a few years down the road. Currently, we have a strongest pipeline ever of 96 titles in development across the Group, of which 52 are yet to be announced."

Embracer's key studios and labels include:

  • Deep Silver (Volition, 4A Games, Dambuster Studios)
  • Saber Interactive
  • Tarsier Studios
  • Voxler
  • C77 Entertainment
  • River End Games
  • Misc Games
  • Nine Rocks Games
  • Experiment 101
