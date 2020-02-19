Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
THQ Nordic buys World War Z, Switcher 3 dev Saber Interactive

THQ Nordic's buyout spree continues with port specialists Saber Interactive

By Derek Strickland | Feb 19, 2020 11:33 am CST

Saber Interactive is now part of THQ Nordic's massive stable of studios and game subsidiaries, which includes Deep Silver's umbrella of devs, Tarsier Studios, and indie devs like Coffee Stain.

The Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) just bought Saber Interactive for $525 million in mixed cash and company shares, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Saber, who is mostly known for World War Z, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the Ghostbusters remaster, Killing Floor 2, and Switch ports of games like The Witcher 3 and Vampyr, was an attractive prospect because they not only have their own proprietary games engine tech but pulled in a sizable $105 million in revenues in 2019.

Saber currently employs 630 workers across 5 teams around the world and will continue as a work-for-hire studio that gleans royalty-based revenues from its projects. In fact, that's another major reason why Embracer bought the company. The parent company wants to grow Saber to 1,500 employees to take on more contracts and work on new games.

With Embracer's backing, Saber can now work on their own first-party IPs and franchises while continuing with ports. We should see a big evolution of Saber in the coming years.

Key execs like Tim Willits, who left id to become Saber's Chief Creative Officer, are ecstatic about the acquisition. According to Willits, this represents a bit opportunity for the once-independent developer.

"I am thrilled to join the Embracer Family with the acquisition of Saber Interactive. This puts Saber on a much bigger world stage. Good times ahead," Willits said on Twitter.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

