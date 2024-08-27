Embracer has laid off 4,857 workers, cancelled 74 games, and closed 36 studios in the last year

Embracer Group's latest Q2 2024 earnings report gives a sobering look at full extent of the company's cost-cutting that led to layoffs, cancellations.

Embracer Group's new quarterly report shows just how much the decentralized entertainment empire has cut from itself in an effort to stabilize and maintain profitability.

Like most of the video games industry right now, the Embracer Group has enacted some pretty harsh cost-cutting measures to help boost its margins. The group, which used to house a multitude of development teams and IPs from across the globe, went through a mass culling that saw thousands of people being laid off, and dozens of studios being shut down alongside dozens of game cancellations.

Recent figures from Embracer's Q2 2024 earnings report underlines how far these cuts actually went. We put together some numbers and graphs to illustrate the reductions in headcount, actual game projects, and studio closures.

Embracer Group Q2 2024 Metrics

Game development projects - 127, reduction of 74 games

Developer headcount - 6,659, reduction of 3,995 people

Total worker headcount - 10,844, reduction of 4,857 people

Internal studio count - 140, reduction of 48 studios

In the report, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors reiterates that the company will now focus more on strong existing franchises and is more carefully vetting which games it chooses to fund over time: