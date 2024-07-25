Blizzard's World of Warcraft team unionizes as devs push back against volatile games market

A full year after Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard for $70 billion, and months after Microsoft laid off 1,900 workers across all studios, a core group of Blizzard developers has voted to unionize in an effort to push back against the volatile video games market.
After years of breakout revenues and big spending, the global interactive entertainment industry is currently contracting and pulling back into itself. The goal is simple: Publishers want to reduce costs amid the uncertain economic climate that has driven up basic costs of living for their workers. This has led to mass layoffs across the industry, with tens of thousands of jobs and positions being eliminated.
Amid the tumult, some of the biggest games teams are unionizing in a bid to help bring more stability and bargaining power to the creatives of the $180 billion games market. Yesterday, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) announced that Blizzard's World of Warcraft team has unionized, with over 500 developers voting to form the World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA) union.
"The World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA), which includes designers, engineers, producers, artists, quality assurance testers, and other game developers, is the first wall-to-wall union at Activision Blizzard and the largest wall-to-wall union at a Microsoft-owned studio," the CWA said in an announcement.
As per a statement to Bloomberg, Microsoft has recognized the union and is ready to bargain with WoWGG.
"We continue to support our employees' right to choose how they are represented in the workplace, and we will engage in good faith negotiations with the CWA as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement," Microsoft told Bloomberg.
Warcraft remains one of the most lucrative video games IPs on the planet, with World of Warcraft's lifetime revenues exceeding $9 billion as of 2017. It is recognized as one of Activision Blizzard's top 3 game franchises, and WoW itself has tens of millions of monthly subscribers.
"What we've accomplished at World of Warcraft is just the beginning. My colleagues and I are embarking on a quest to secure better pay, benefits, and job security through a strong union contract.
"We know that when workers have a protected voice, it's a win-win for employee standards, the studio, and World of Warcraft fans looking for the best gaming experience. Through our union, we're ready to tank any obstacles, heal any wounds, and DPS through the challenges ahead.
"Together, we will ensure a full tier set bonus with the inclusion of all job titles in the same union. Like the legendary heroes of Azeroth, our union is forged in the fires of perseverance and resilience, and together, we will stand strong as the Alliance and the Horde to ensure a bright future for all."
--Eric Lanham, Test Analyst and member of the World of Warcraft Gamemakers Guild - CWA (WoWGG-CWA)