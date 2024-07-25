Blizzard's World of Warcraft team unionizes as devs push back against volatile games market

Blizzard's World of Warcraft development team has voted to unionize, with all disciplines--art, programming, QA, etc--being included in the union.

A full year after Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard for $70 billion, and months after Microsoft laid off 1,900 workers across all studios, a core group of Blizzard developers has voted to unionize in an effort to push back against the volatile video games market.

After years of breakout revenues and big spending, the global interactive entertainment industry is currently contracting and pulling back into itself. The goal is simple: Publishers want to reduce costs amid the uncertain economic climate that has driven up basic costs of living for their workers. This has led to mass layoffs across the industry, with tens of thousands of jobs and positions being eliminated.

Amid the tumult, some of the biggest games teams are unionizing in a bid to help bring more stability and bargaining power to the creatives of the $180 billion games market. Yesterday, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) announced that Blizzard's World of Warcraft team has unionized, with over 500 developers voting to form the World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA) union.

"The World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA), which includes designers, engineers, producers, artists, quality assurance testers, and other game developers, is the first wall-to-wall union at Activision Blizzard and the largest wall-to-wall union at a Microsoft-owned studio," the CWA said in an announcement.

As per a statement to Bloomberg, Microsoft has recognized the union and is ready to bargain with WoWGG.

"We continue to support our employees' right to choose how they are represented in the workplace, and we will engage in good faith negotiations with the CWA as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement," Microsoft told Bloomberg.

Warcraft remains one of the most lucrative video games IPs on the planet, with World of Warcraft's lifetime revenues exceeding $9 billion as of 2017. It is recognized as one of Activision Blizzard's top 3 game franchises, and WoW itself has tens of millions of monthly subscribers.