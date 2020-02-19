Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Oppo Find X2 specs: Snapdragon 865, 6.5-inch 120Hz display, more

Oppo's new Find X2 smartphone: triple-camera setup, 4000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 09:38 pm CST - 1 min, 4 secs reading time

Oppo was meant to unveil its new Find X2 smartphone during MWC 2020, but when the conference was canceled -- those plans changed, too.

But now, a bunch of leaks have teased the internal specifications of the Oppo Find X2 leading into today where a Vietnamese e-commerce website has "accidentally" leaked the entire specifications sheet for the smartphone. We now have some 'confirmed' specs to share and they are not too shabby at all.

First off, Oppo will be using Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor in its new Find X2, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Oppo will be offering up a higher-end model of the Find X2 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while we'll have a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera backed up by a 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

Oppo will be using a large 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with wired charging speeds of an insane 65W while wireless charging is still super quick with up to 30W. The battery itself sees Oppo using a large 4065mAh battery, which isn't too shappy for a mid-range handset.

