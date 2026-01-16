Tech site teases laptop with 30 hour battery life in punishing test - could it be Panther Lake?

Hardware Canucks has teased that an unnamed thin-and-light laptop has exceeded 30 hours in its browsing test - streets ahead of other consumer notebooks.

TL;DR: A new thin-and-light laptop has been teased as hitting over 30 hours of battery life in Hardware Canucks' web browsing test, a domain previously exclusive to rugged laptops with massive batteries. Is this a Panther Lake notebook - or is it powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 400, or even Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2? We shouldn't have to wait long to find out.

One of the key considerations for a laptop is always battery life, and there's a new high in terms of a thin-and-light notebook, as teased by Hardware Canucks.

As VideoCardz highlighted, the veteran Canadian tech site took to X in order to tease the fact that a new laptop has managed to exceed 24 hours for battery life in its web browsing test - a feat never before accomplished by a thin-and-light device.

This realm of battery life has previously only been inhabited by rugged laptops with beefy batteries designed to last forever when working in the field - not consumer notebooks, and certainly not slimline models.

As noted, at 24 hours the laptop's battery still had 35% of its charge remaining, and the notebook went on to reach 30 hours and 34 minutes before it finally gave out.

What laptop is this, and what processor is it running? Well, that's the tease, and we don't get to find out, but there are three major new mobile chip families inbound - AMD's Ryzen AI 400, Intel's Panther Lake, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2.

Obviously it must be one of them, and the bets on X are split between it being either Qualcomm or Intel.

The thing is, if Hardware Canucks is testing a laptop now, the release is likely to be close at hand - and it is Panther Lake notebooks which are arriving later this month. Qualcomm has only said Snapdragon X2 laptops are due to debut in Q1, most likely later rather than earlier, so that makes it far more likely to be Intel in our books.

Hold on a minute, though. While AMD has also said to expect Ryzen AI 400 laptops in Q1, rumor has it that they could also arrive in January (at least in China, where retail listings have already popped up for these devices).

We can't rule out any of these three, then, but my money is on Panther Lake, as we know the release date of those CPUs is concrete as being later this month. Furthermore, it's clear enough that Intel has managed to push ahead with battery life to an impressive extent with the successor to Lunar Lake (which was already commendably efficient, and a very well received series of mobile processors in its own right).

It's likely that we'll find out soon enough what the mystery machine is, but for now, you can place your own bets. Do you agree that it's most probably a Panther Lake device? Post your thoughts in the comments.