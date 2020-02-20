Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's last DLC

Fighter Pass Volume 2 will be the last DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, says director

By Jak Connor on Feb 20, 2020

Back in late January, Nintendo held their Nintendo Direct that was dedicated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Throughout that Direct, they announced that six more DLC fighters would be coming to Smash Ultimate in the form of a second Fighters Pass - Vol. 2.

Now, Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director, has taken to Japanese magazine Famitsu to reveal that Fighters Pass Volume 2 will be the last DLC content for Smash Bros. Ultimate. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will receive six additional fighters to close out the DLC content for Ultimate. These fighters have already been chosen by Nintendo, which means no matter what the community says, no fighter changes can be made.

This isn't really that surprising considering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post-content support has been going for much longer than expected. It's also a major secret who these six additional fighters will be, there's been talk about Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series making it to Ultimate's roster, but that talk was shot down by rumors about Disney Japan specifically blocking his addition. This doesn't mean Sora has zero chance of making it to the roster, but it does seem very unlikely at this stage. Personally, I'd love to see Sora.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

