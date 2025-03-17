Nintendo Switch 2 leaked GameCube controller spawns exciting possibilities

TL;DR: A new FCC filing has generated significant interest regarding Nintendo's potential release of a Bluetooth GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch 2. A new FCC filing has generated significant interest regarding Nintendo's potential release of a Bluetooth GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing by Nintendo has spawned a new discussion about the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch 2, which includes a new Super Smash Bros. game and GameCube titles being added to Switch Online.

Not long ago, an official filing with the FCC revealed unannounced components within the Nintendo Switch 2, such as two USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 6 support. Now, another FCC filing has alluded to Nintendo working on a new GameCube controller, but this time around the details are much more vague and in the realm of speculatory. The FCC filing suggests Nintendo is working on a new game controller for its upcoming console, with fans speculating it will be a Nintendo Switch Online GameCube controller, which, if true, opens up many new possibilities for Switch 2.

Notably, Nintendo has re-released Bluetooth versions of all its classic controllers to go along with the retro libraries added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. There are Bluetooth versions of NES, SNES, and N64 controllers, which all were released to accompany their respective Nintendo Switch Online libraries. It appears Nintendo is planning the same for the GameCube controller, which means GameCube titles being added to Switch Online. Another possibility of Nintendo releasing a Bluetooth GameCube controller would be for another Super Smash Bros. title, which is the third most popular Nintendo Switch game.

Super Smash Bros. players commonly use GameCube controllers, and it has been seven years since the last title in the franchise, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It makes sense to have a new Super Smash Bros. title to help sell the new console.