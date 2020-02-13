Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,580 Reviews & Articles | 66,928 News Posts

MSI working on GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory

NVIDIA could silently upgrade the GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6, which currently uses GDDR5 memory

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 13, 2020 08:25 pm CST

It looks like NVIDIA is up to something a little sneaky here, with a new listing submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission which teases what looks like a new GeForce GTX 1650 model.

msi-working-on-geforce-gtx-1650-with-gddr6-memory_05

The new listing is by MSI and teases the GeForce GTX 1650 which right now, packs GDDR5 memory, while the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is faster GDDR6 memory. The new models would see the GeForce GTX 1650 packing GDDR6 memory, but they wouldn't be a cluster f**k like the recent jebaiting to themselves that AMD did with the Radeon RX 5600 XT and last-minute BIOS changes.

We could see NVIDIA seeing AIB partners phasing out the older GDDR5-based GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards with the newer GDDR6-based ones, but that's something we'll have to wait and see about over the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 (G1650GX4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$159.99
$159.99$159.99$159.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/13/2020 at 5:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.