MSI working on GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory

NVIDIA could silently upgrade the GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6, which currently uses GDDR5 memory

It looks like NVIDIA is up to something a little sneaky here, with a new listing submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission which teases what looks like a new GeForce GTX 1650 model.

The new listing is by MSI and teases the GeForce GTX 1650 which right now, packs GDDR5 memory, while the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is faster GDDR6 memory. The new models would see the GeForce GTX 1650 packing GDDR6 memory, but they wouldn't be a cluster f**k like the recent jebaiting to themselves that AMD did with the Radeon RX 5600 XT and last-minute BIOS changes.

We could see NVIDIA seeing AIB partners phasing out the older GDDR5-based GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards with the newer GDDR6-based ones, but that's something we'll have to wait and see about over the coming weeks.